Toronto Maple Leafs prospects report: The London Knights are no more
We're down to just two Maple Leafs draft picks left playing in the CHL playoffs this season. Adam Brooks and the Regina Pats, and Nikita Korostelev and the Peterborough Petes will head to their respective conference finals.
