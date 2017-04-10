Toronto Maple Leafs prospect report: So close to a championship
It would have been a story book ending to a career, captaining your team to the championship. In a hard fought game against Denver on Saturday night in Chicago, Dominic Toninato and the University of Minnesota - Duluth Bulldogs fell just one goal shy of winning the NCAA National Championship.
