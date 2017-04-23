Toronto Maple Leafs: Matthews Playoff Performance Dominant

Forgetting the question of whether or not anyone should actually be surprised, one the reasons the Toronto Maple Leafs have given such fits to the #1 seed is the play of rookie Auston Matthews. Matthews led the NHL in 5v5 goals this season, is a shoe-in to win the Calder Trophy and the only player he had less goals in total than was Sidney Crosby .

