Toronto Maple Leafs: Keeping William Nylander on the Wing
In the Toronto Maple Leafs end of the year press conference, Coach Mike Babcock made clear that William Nylander will not be moving to the center position. While many are still trying to digest the end of a remarkably exciting season for this Toronto Maple Leafs team, many are eagerly wanting to know what the makeup of this team will look like for the start of next season.
Read more at Editor in Leaf.
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr 21
|Name phart
|4
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Apr 21
|Dev Starr
|2
|Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06)
|Apr 19
|Liz
|127
|Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10)
|Apr 19
|Liz
|61
|Leafs are on the right track
|Apr 16
|Dev Starr
|1
|Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07)
|Apr 5
|andrewlewis86
|2
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
