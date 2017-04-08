Toronto Maple Leafs clinch first playoff berth since 2013
APRIL 8: Kasperi Kapanen #28 of the Toronto Maple Leafs scores his first NHL goal on Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguinsduring the third period at the Air Canada Centre on April 8, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Toronto Maple Leafs are headed back to the playoffs for the first time since 2013, and for the first time in a full-82 game season since 2004, after clinching with a nail-biting, come-from-behind 5-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.
