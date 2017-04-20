Toronto Maple Leafs 2017 NHL Draft Target: Meet Swedish standout Lias Andersson
For the first time in three years, the Toronto Maple Leafs do not own one of the top ten picks in the NHL Entry Draft . First round draft picks are crucial to adding impact talent, but the team has continuously struck out in this round outside of the top 10. Over the past decade, Leafs picks in the 11-30 range include Frederik Gauthier , Tyler Biggs , Stuart Percy , and Jiri Tlusty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr 21
|Name phart
|4
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Apr 21
|Dev Starr
|2
|Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06)
|Apr 19
|Liz
|127
|Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10)
|Apr 19
|Liz
|61
|Leafs are on the right track
|Apr 16
|Dev Starr
|1
|Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07)
|Apr 5
|andrewlewis86
|2
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC