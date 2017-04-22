Tom Wilson in the doghouse after pena...

Tom Wilson in the doghouse after penalties

Yesterday Read more: The Washington Post

Tom Wilson battles Maple Leafs defenseman Martin Marincin for the puck during third period of Game 3. It didn't matter to Washington Capitals Coach Barry Trotz that forward Tom Wilson has been a playoff hero in this first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, scoring three goals, including the overtime winner in Game 1. Trotz lost his patience with the physical, 22-year-old winger on Friday night when he took four penalties, the last of which was an offensive zone high-sticking, in Washington's 2-1 overtime win in Game 5. That was 7:36 into the third period, and Trotz decided to bench Wilson and double-shift Alex Ovechkin, who had been knocked out earlier in the game by a low hit from Toronto's Nazem Kadri.

Read more at The Washington Post.

