Ovechkin returns to game after apparent left leg injury
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin , of Russia, is helped off the ice by a trainer and Nicklas Backstrom , of Sweden, after he was injured during the first period of Game 5 in an NHL Stanley Cup hockey first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Friday, April 21, 2017, in Washington.
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|14 hr
|Name phart
|4
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|18 hr
|Dev Starr
|2
|Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06)
|Apr 19
|Liz
|127
|Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10)
|Apr 19
|Liz
|61
|Leafs are on the right track
|Apr 16
|Dev Starr
|1
|Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07)
|Apr 5
|andrewlewis86
|2
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
