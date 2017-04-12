NHL Power Rankings: Maple Leafs barel...

NHL Power Rankings: Maple Leafs barely hang on to playoff spot

1 hr ago

The Toronto Maple Leafs picked a horrible time to go cold, and they nearly gave the second wild card spot away to the Lightning or the Islanders. A crucial win over the Penguins, however, was enough to lock up a playoff spot and a date with Washington.

