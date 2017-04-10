NHL Playoff Capsules

NHL Playoff Capsules

19 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Toronto native Tom Wilson scored his first NHL playoff goal 5:15 into overtime and the Washington Capitals survived a scare to beat the Maple Leafs 3-2 on Thursday night in Game 1 of their first-round series. The top-seeded Capitals came back from a two-goal deficit to take the early lead in the series and at least momentarily stop the panic about a slip-up.

