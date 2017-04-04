The NHL's decision to not compete at the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea puts on hold the Olympic aspirations for the United States' next generation of talent NHL places USA's young stars' Olympic aspirations on hold The NHL's decision to not compete at the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea puts on hold the Olympic aspirations for the United States' next generation of talent Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nS963u Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. BUFFALO, N.Y. - Whatever aspirations Buffalo Sabres second-year center Jack Eichel had of representing the United States at the Winter Olympics have been put on indefinite hold.

