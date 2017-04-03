NHL places USA's young stars' Olympic...

NHL places USA's young stars' Olympic aspirations on hold

13 hrs ago

This March 17, 2017 file photo shows NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaking with the media following a news conference in Ottawa. The NHL announced Monday, April 3, 2017 that it will not participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, saying it sees no tangible benefit in halting its season for three weeks next February despite clear signs from the world's best players that they want to go.

