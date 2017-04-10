New deals expected for Jets GM Cheveldayoff and head coach Maurice
Winnipeg Jets fans can expect head coach Paul Maurice and general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff to continue being the ones mandated with turning the club into a playoff contender. The two met with reporters Monday, two days after the Jets missed the NHL playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons since relocating from Atlanta.
