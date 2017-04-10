New deals expected for Jets GM Chevel...

New deals expected for Jets GM Cheveldayoff and head coach Maurice

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Winnipeg Jets fans can expect head coach Paul Maurice and general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff to continue being the ones mandated with turning the club into a playoff contender. The two met with reporters Monday, two days after the Jets missed the NHL playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons since relocating from Atlanta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07) Apr 5 andrewlewis86 2
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) Mar 16 Interview phartx 16
Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years Nov '16 MIke Chaney 1
News These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16) Mar '16 garbageINgabageOUT 1
News Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08) Dec '15 Fart news 3
See all Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,334 • Total comments across all topics: 280,220,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC