Moore Signs with Toronto Maple Leafs' ECHL Affiliate Orlando Solar Bears
The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, have announced the club has signed Flint Firebirds' forward Ryan Moore to a Standard Player Contract . Moore, 20, has spent the last three seasons with the Flint Firebirds' and Plymouth Whalers' franchise in the Ontario Hockey League .
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
