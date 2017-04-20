Mitch Marner will play for Canada at World Championships, Morgan...
It was announced on Wednesday that Mitch Marner will represent Team Canada in his first ever IIHF World Championships, while Morgan Rielly has declined his offer. Morgan Rielly won't be going to Worlds.
