Minnesota Wild stave off elimination in Stanley Cup playoffs

Devan Dubnyk made 28 saves, Charlie Coyle scored in the first period and the Minnesota Wild avoided elimination with a 2-0 win over the host St. Louis Blues in Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series on Wednesday night. Dubnyk's second playoff shutout came almost two years to the day of his first, also against the Blues on April 20, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.