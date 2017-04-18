Minnesota Wild stave off elimination ...

Minnesota Wild stave off elimination in Stanley Cup playoffs

18 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

Devan Dubnyk made 28 saves, Charlie Coyle scored in the first period and the Minnesota Wild avoided elimination with a 2-0 win over the host St. Louis Blues in Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series on Wednesday night. Dubnyk's second playoff shutout came almost two years to the day of his first, also against the Blues on April 20, 2015.

