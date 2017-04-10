McDavid is third-youngest to win Art Ross Trophy

Pittsburgh Penguins centre Sidney Crosby gets congratulations on his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto on Saturday, April 8, 2017. Vancouver Canucks' Chris Tanev gets dives at Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid during second period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday April 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.