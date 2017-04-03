Maple Leafs ride Auston Matthews' coa...

Maple Leafs ride Auston Matthews' coattails to improve playoff position with win over Buffalo

12 hrs ago

Not a bad set of road bookends for Auston Matthews to highlight, at least partially for the Maple Leafs' super rookie, the 2016-17 regular season. Matthews became the most prolific rookie scorer in franchise history on Monday night when he recorded his 67th point in a 4-2 victory against the Buffalo Sabres at the KeyBank Center.

Chicago, IL

