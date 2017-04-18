Maple Leafs did everything well in Game 5 except win the game, with...

Defenceman Morgan Rielly can only look back as goaltender Fredeik Andersen has the puck go through his legs on a shot by Justin Williams as the Washington Capitals prevail 2-1 in overtime during Game 5 action in their Eastern Conference quarter-final Friday in Washington. The victory gives the Caps a 3-2 in the series heading back to Toronto for Game 6 on Sunday night.

