Maple Leafs beat Penguins to clinch final playoff spot

Ottawa Senators' Derick Brassard celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers with teammates Alexandre Burrows and Mark Borowiecki during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa on Saturday April 8, 2017. Washington Capitals' Justin Williams, center, and his teammates watch a replay of his goal which was eventually disallowed during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins in Boston, Saturday, April 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.