Maple Leafs are getting points from all over the lineup
Evgeni Malkin has an absurd 11 points in five playoff games. That rates out to 2.2 points per game and is dramatically ahead of anyone else in the playoffs points race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|11 hr
|Name phart
|4
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|15 hr
|Dev Starr
|2
|Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06)
|Apr 19
|Liz
|127
|Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10)
|Apr 19
|Liz
|61
|Leafs are on the right track
|Apr 16
|Dev Starr
|1
|Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07)
|Apr 5
|andrewlewis86
|2
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC