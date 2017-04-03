Leafs Notebook - April 3

MARCH 20: Auston Matthews #34 tof the Toronto Maple Leafs talks to teammate Frederik Andersen #31 during warm up before facing the Boston Bruins at the Air Canada Centre on March 20, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It's been a crazy, fun and surprising season, and it looks like we're only getting started.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Maple Leafs Hot Stove.