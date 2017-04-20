Leafs' Mitch Marner among 4 additions to Canada's worlds roster
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner previously represented Canada at the world junior championship in 2016. The Canadian men's hockey team added defenceman Marc-Edouard Vlasic, goaltender Chad Johnson and forwards Mitch Marner and Brayden Schenn to its roster for the upcoming IIHF World Championship on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr 21
|Name phart
|4
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Apr 21
|Dev Starr
|2
|Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06)
|Apr 19
|Liz
|127
|Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10)
|Apr 19
|Liz
|61
|Leafs are on the right track
|Apr 16
|Dev Starr
|1
|Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07)
|Apr 5
|andrewlewis86
|2
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC