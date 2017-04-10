Leafs' Andersen returns to practice; Zaitsev, Polak, Bozak all sit out
Just as Toronto head coach Mike Babcock predicted, Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen was back on the ice for practice Tuesday. Zaitsev, who was second on the team in minutes played during the regular season, left Sunday's regular-season finale versus Columbus after being hit into the endboards by Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno.
