Leafs' Andersen forced to exit game after hit to head
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen was forced to exit Saturday's game against Pittsburgh after being hit in the head by Penguins forward Tom Sestito. Sestito caught Andersen in the head with his hip as he brushed past the crease two minutes into the second period.
