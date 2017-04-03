Late slump in standout rookie season frustrates Jets star sniper Laine
Patrik Laine skated to the bench at Monday's Winnipeg Jets practice and angrily banged his hockey stick on the boards. The team's rookie sniper is in a scoring slump as the Jets, missing the playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons, wind down to their final three games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar 16
|Interview phartx
|16
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Nov '16
|MIke Chaney
|1
|These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|garbageINgabageOUT
|1
|Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC