Late additions Sobotka, McAvoy, Kapanen make playoff impacts
Despite not skating for 10 days and practicing with his new teammates just once, Sobotka jumped right into the lineup for the final game of the regular season and knew he was pushing someone out. Then he scored a goal in Game 1 against the Minnesota Wild, added an assist in Game 3 and showed he deserved to play.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06)
|10 hr
|Liz
|127
|Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10)
|10 hr
|Liz
|61
|Leafs are on the right track
|Sun
|Dev Starr
|1
|Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07)
|Apr 5
|andrewlewis86
|2
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Nov '16
|MIke Chaney
|1
|These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|garbageINgabageOUT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC