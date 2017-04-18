Late additions Sobotka, McAvoy, Kapan...

Late additions Sobotka, McAvoy, Kapanen make playoff impacts

Despite not skating for 10 days and practicing with his new teammates just once, Sobotka jumped right into the lineup for the final game of the regular season and knew he was pushing someone out. Then he scored a goal in Game 1 against the Minnesota Wild, added an assist in Game 3 and showed he deserved to play.

