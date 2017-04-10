Kapanen scores double OT winner as Le...

Kapanen scores double OT winner as Leafs beat Capitals 4-3

16 hrs ago

Kasperi Kapanen scored his second goal of the game 11:53 into the second overtime, Frederik Andersen made 47 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 Saturday night in Game 2 to even the first-round series. Kapanen also scored in regulation for Toronto along with James van Riemsdyk and Morgan Rielly, and Andersen made several big stops to keep the Maple Leafs alive.

Chicago, IL

