Josh Leivo - 2016-17 Player Review

Josh Leivo, a former third-round selection of the Maple Leafs in 2011, played his fourth professional season with the organization in 2016-17. After battling injury and taking a step back production-wise in the AHL in 2014-15, the 23-year-old winger entered this season coming off of a bounce-back 2015-16 campaign.

