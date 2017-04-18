Is the season really over for all the Maple Leafs?

The 2017 IIHF World Championship begins in just a few days, and when your team gets beat in the first round of the playoffs, you have to immediately consider who might have a chance to play some more hockey this spring. There is already a report that the Toronto Maple Leafs ' Nikita Zaitsev is slated to join the Russian team that has since been denied by the federation.

