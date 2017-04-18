How Toronto's Papers Covered Trump vs North Korea and Dart Guy
Toronto's basking in last night's thrilling overtime victory by the Leafs in Game 3 of their playoff series against the Washington Capitals. It was the first home game of the series for our boys, who won their last Stanley Cup 50 years ago, just before the Beatles released their classic LP Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Torontoist.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06)
|10 hr
|Liz
|127
|Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10)
|10 hr
|Liz
|61
|Leafs are on the right track
|Sun
|Dev Starr
|1
|Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07)
|Apr 5
|andrewlewis86
|2
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Nov '16
|MIke Chaney
|1
|These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|garbageINgabageOUT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC