Gretzky buzzing over McDavid, Matthews' NHL playoff debuts
It's 2005-06 all over again for Wayne Gretzky when it comes to youngsters Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews making their NHL playoff debuts. The Great One couldn't help but share his enthusiasm in a text to The Associated Press, comparing McDavid and Matthews' arrival on the post-season stage with the same buzz generated during Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin's rookie seasons.
