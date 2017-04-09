Goalie Nods: McElhinney gets the start for Leafs
With Frederik Andersen unavailable for tonight's regular season finale for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Curtis McElhinney will get the start against his former team, the Columbus Blue Jackets. He made quite an impact on Saturday night, coming on in relief of Andersen and making a couple of huge saves late in the third period.
