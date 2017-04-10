From the Branches: So Long, Lombardi
Yesterday, the Canucks and the Kings both shook up their management. The Canucks fired their coach, Willie Desjardins, but the Kings went further--both Coach Darryl Sutter and GM Dean Lombardi were shown the door.
