From the Branches: PPP was the only blog to say the Leafs would make the playoffs
Back in September, PPP Trans-Phasic Weapon Systems and Kitten Ranching GmbH had a podcast on which our intelligent and highly hockey-knowledgeable staff made predictions about the upcoming season. Based on what we had seen watching players like William Nylander in the SHL and AHL, seeing Auston Matthews at the World Cup , and reports from our OHL guru Elseldo about Mitch Marner , PPP declared there was a non-zero probability the Leafs would make the playoffs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar 16
|Interview phartx
|16
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Nov '16
|MIke Chaney
|1
|These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|garbageINgabageOUT
|1
|Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
|Hockey coach not mapping parade route (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC