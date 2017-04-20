From the Branches: PPP was the only b...

From the Branches: PPP was the only blog to say the Leafs would make the playoffs

Back in September, PPP Trans-Phasic Weapon Systems and Kitten Ranching GmbH had a podcast on which our intelligent and highly hockey-knowledgeable staff made predictions about the upcoming season. Based on what we had seen watching players like William Nylander in the SHL and AHL, seeing Auston Matthews at the World Cup , and reports from our OHL guru Elseldo about Mitch Marner , PPP declared there was a non-zero probability the Leafs would make the playoffs.

