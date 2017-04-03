Former Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Jonathan Bernier finds new life, confidence with Anaheim Ducks
Jonathan Bernier has gone 12 straight starts without a regulation loss, thrusting himself unexpectedly into the goaltending conversation for the Ducks' upcoming playoff run. People keep asking Jonathan Bernier if this is the best he's ever played, as though his re-emergence in Anaheim is some big surprise.
