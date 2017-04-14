For Dave Strader, a.k.a. - The Voice,...

For Dave Strader, a.k.a. - The Voice,' playoff hockey calls provide an escape from chemo treatments

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Dave Strader, left, has been undergoing treatment for cancer but called five Dallas Stars games with Daryl Reaugh during the 2017 season. Forty minutes before the puck dropped, with the Verizon Center crowd just a shell of what it grew into and the press box still warming into bustling activity, Dave Strader started walking toward the microphone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07) Apr 5 andrewlewis86 2
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) Mar 16 Interview phartx 16
Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years Nov '16 MIke Chaney 1
News These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16) Mar '16 garbageINgabageOUT 1
News Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08) Dec '15 Fart news 3
See all Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,749 • Total comments across all topics: 280,311,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC