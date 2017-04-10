First night of playoffs teaches lesson to young Maple Leafs
"It's important for your players to be able to watch on TV just how hard everyone plays and how little room there is and how the game works," the Toronto Maple Leafs coach said. What Babcock , his players and the rest of the NHL and fans saw on opening night was prototypical playoff hockey - not many goals, just 16 plus an empty-netter in five games.
