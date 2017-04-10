'Dartguy' takes the online world by storm

Jason Maslakow, who was born and raised in Sudbury, is better known on Twitter and other social media as "Dartguy" or "Dartman." Now living in Waterloo, he's having his 15 minutes of fame after his face was shown during the overtime in Washington, an unlit cigarette dangling from his mouth, his face painted white with a blue maple leaf in the centre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.