Capitals snap Maple Leafs' 4-game win streak, 4-1
Lars Eller and Kevin Shattenkirk gave Washington a two-goal lead halfway through the game, and the Capitals cruised to a 4-1 win over Toronto on Tuesday night, snapping the Maple Leafs' four-game winning streak. Nate Schmidt and Tom Wilson also scored for Washington and Philipp Grubauer stopped 27 shots.
