Capitals feel like they have figured out how to attack Toronto
Given the stakes of Game 4 for the Capitals, Washington coach Barry Trotz called his team's 5-4 win a "real test for us." Once again, the Toronto Maple Leafs made a push with a late goal, but this time, the Capitals held on.
