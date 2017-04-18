Bower Power: Aggressive plays working out for goalies
Sign up for a digital subscription to the RTD and get the region's most in-depth journalism for $8.99 a month. SUBSCRIBE TODAY Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby dives at the puck in front of Toronto Maple Leafs centre Mitch Marner during second period NHL hockey round one playoff action in Toronto on Monday, April 17, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|12 hr
|SeriesPhartx
|2
|Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06)
|Wed
|Liz
|127
|Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10)
|Wed
|Liz
|61
|Leafs are on the right track
|Apr 16
|Dev Starr
|1
|Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07)
|Apr 5
|andrewlewis86
|2
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Nov '16
|MIke Chaney
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC