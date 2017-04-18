Bower Power: Aggressive plays working out for goalies
With the Toronto Maple Leafs rookie busting out of the penalty box and in all alone, the Washington Capitals goaltender made a split-second decision to abandon his crease and slide to knock the puck away from Marner. Two nights later, Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson didn't wait for Boston Bruins star Brad Marchand to take a shot, diving out of his crease to poke the puck away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|2 hr
|Dev Starr
|2
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|15 hr
|SeriesPhartx
|2
|Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06)
|Apr 19
|Liz
|127
|Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10)
|Apr 19
|Liz
|61
|Leafs are on the right track
|Apr 16
|Dev Starr
|1
|Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07)
|Apr 5
|andrewlewis86
|2
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC