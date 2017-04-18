Battle of Florida: Line brawl erupts as Solar Bears shut out Everblades
Can you imagine playing hockey against the same team twelve times a season, and then starting in on a playoff round against the same team? That might just explain the line brawl that erupted in Orlando between the Solar Bears and the Everblades in Game 4 of the first round of Kelly Cup playoffs. As I mentioned yesterday , the Florida Everblades are not only used to beating the Solar Bears, but are used to doing it with panache.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Fri
|Name phart
|4
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Apr 21
|Dev Starr
|2
|Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06)
|Apr 19
|Liz
|127
|Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10)
|Apr 19
|Liz
|61
|Leafs are on the right track
|Apr 16
|Dev Starr
|1
|Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07)
|Apr 5
|andrewlewis86
|2
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC