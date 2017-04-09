Babcock thinks playoff hockey will surprise young Maple Leafs
No one usually recognizes Jake Gardiner on his walk home from the Air Canada Centre, but that changed Saturday evening after the Maple Leafs clinched their second playoff berth in the last 13 years. Post-season hockey is new again in Toronto and for most members of the Leafs heading into a first-round series with the Presidents' Trophy-winning Washington Capitals.
