Auston Matthews ready to 'take a break and recharge' after two nonstop years
The 19-year-old is heading back home to Arizona for some rest and relaxation following a historic rookie campaign that will likely result in the first Maple Leafs' Calder Trophy win in 51 years. Matthews opted against playing for the United States at the upcoming world championships following a hectic two-year stretch that's lacked almost any time off whatsoever.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr 21
|Name phart
|4
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Apr 21
|Dev Starr
|2
|Maple Leaf Garden seats (Jul '06)
|Apr 19
|Liz
|127
|Maple Leaf Gardens Seat for Sale (Mar '10)
|Apr 19
|Liz
|61
|Leafs are on the right track
|Apr 16
|Dev Starr
|1
|Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07)
|Apr 5
|andrewlewis86
|2
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
Find what you want!
Search Toronto Maple Leafs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC