Auston Matthews had a season for the ages and should earn Leafs first Calder in 51 years
On a mid-October night in Ottawa, Matthews became the first player picked first overall at the NHL draft to score two goals in his first period. He finished the evening as the only player in the league's 100-year history to score four in a debut.
