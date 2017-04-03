And better days ahead: If the present Leafs are exciting, just wait for the future
At the end of that last playoff night in Boston, every Leaf looked like he had been gutted and hung on a line to dry; many spoke ponderously, slowly, as if they were not sure what had just happened was real. That was the last time the Toronto Maple Leafs made the playoffs.
Toronto Maple Leafs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possibly Selling Tim Horton game used stick (au... (Jan '07)
|Apr 5
|andrewlewis86
|2
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar 16
|Interview phartx
|16
|Mike Leaf Fan for 61 Years
|Nov '16
|MIke Chaney
|1
|These garbage-time wins for young Toronto Maple... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|garbageINgabageOUT
|1
|Car thief found in possession of cologne, sungl... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Crowd goes wild for the NHL's first gay kiss on... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Leafs forward still hurting (Dec '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|3
