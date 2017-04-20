2017 NHL Draft Lottery Recap

In case you were so inundated by the double OT victory from behind by the Ottawa Senators to take the 2-0 lead over the New York Rangers, or the 6-2 massacre by the Pittsburgh Penguins over the Washington Capitals , last night , the 2017 Draft Lottery took place. For teams that are not knee-deep in the postseason, this is an exciting event that could potentially have huge implications for the team's future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anaheim Calling.