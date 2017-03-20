Video: Firebirds Comeback Falls Short Before Standing Room Only Crowd in Flint Saturday
The Flint Firebirds wrapped-up their 68-game regular season slate with a comeback effort that was held off by the defending Memorial Cup Champions Saturday night. The Firebirds fell 3-2 to the London Knights before a standing-room only crowd of more than 4,200 fans at the Dort Federal Event Center in Flint.
